The LNP Media Group, Inc. family of print and digital publications, part of Steinman Communications, is the biggest and most influential provider of news in Lancaster County, with a history of 225 years of excellence. We are looking for someone to join our team as a Part-Time Sports Assistant to record local sports and compile national sports from AP, performs overall duties of sports assistant.
Essential Job Functions:
- Record local sports results reported by phone, email and fax
- Write brief game accounts and other sports news items
- Paginate daily scoreboard page using Adobe InDesign
- Compile national sports results and agate from Associated Press wire feeds
- Perform various administrative and clerical duties as assigned
- Excellent organizational skills, communication, and interpersonal skills.
- Good typing skills and knowledge of a variety of sports.
- Basic Computer skills, including email, word processing, databases.
- Adobe InDesign experience a plus, but not required.
- High School Diploma / GED.
- Ability to work holidays, evenings, weekends, nights up to midnight to accommodate news coverage.