Job Details

Job Location: Steinman Communications - Lancaster, PA

Position Type: Part Time

Education Level: High School

Job Category: Media - Journalism - Newspaper

Description

Location:

Lancaster, PA

 The LNP Media Group, Inc. family of print and digital publications, part of Steinman Communications, is the biggest and most influential provider of news in Lancaster County, with a history of 225 years of excellence. We are looking for someone to join our team as a Part-Time Sports Assistant to record local sports and compile national sports from AP, performs overall duties of sports assistant.

 

Essential Job Functions:

  • Record local sports results reported by phone, email and fax
  • Write brief game accounts and other sports news items
  • Paginate daily scoreboard page using Adobe InDesign
  • Compile national sports results and agate from Associated Press wire feeds
  • Perform various administrative and clerical duties as assigned
Qualifications

 

  • Excellent organizational skills, communication, and interpersonal skills.
  • Good typing skills and knowledge of a variety of sports.
  • Basic Computer skills, including email, word processing, databases.
  • Adobe InDesign experience a plus, but not required.
  • High School Diploma / GED.
  • Ability to work holidays, evenings, weekends, nights up to midnight to accommodate news coverage.

Click here to apply