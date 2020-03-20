The Gazette in Colorado Springs made some changes last fall to right-size the way the southern Colorado publisher manages a number of customer-facing functions. In September,The Gazette tapped Naviga Global for cloud-based solutions to manage subscriptions, marketing functions and its digital paywall.
Naviga is the result of Newscycle’s rebrand, which launched in April 2019 following a number of vendor acquisitions over the past year, including that of Marketing G2. The Gazette went live with Naviga’s Subscribe, Engage and Discover software modules.
The Subscribe app offers readers a self-service portal where they can manage subscription sign-ups, starts and stops, and pay bills.
“We had previously used DTI’s circulation management and had built our own subscription ecommerce platform,” Deedie McKenzie, vice president of finance and IT for The Gazette, told News & Tech. “We had a full staff of developers and that’s how we were managing everything online.”
Seeking a more cost-effective solution, the publisher saw an opportunity when MG2 was brought under the Newscycle/Naviga umbrella.The Gazette is still a seven-day-a-week paper, touting strong circulation numbers for a paper of its size. It currently counts some 38,932 daily subscribers.
“We are one newspaper and we don’t have scale, so we wanted to leverage one app that had everything we needed,” McKenzie said. “Naviga Subscribe and Concierge give our subscribers the ability to go online and do everything they need to do in order to manage their subscriptions — and they don’t have to talk to anyone.”
The Subscribe app can leverage as little — or as much — customer data as preferred to initiate a subscription start.Tools including auto complete and Google Address API have been integrated in order to minimize the amount of data a user needs to input.
Subscribe also integrates with publishers’ back-end systems for billing integration and to support credit card, ACH and other payment methods. It can also integrate with authentication systems and circulation systems for billing, management and revenue recognition.
New paywall in place
In tandem with subscription management,The Gazette replaced its existing paywall app with Naviga’s Engage. Readers hit the paywall after viewing four stories, and McKenzie said a good percentage are subscribing as a result. The publisher also runs a number of different digital subscription promos in the print edition of the paper. A recent promo offered 20 weeks for $20, for example.
“We get a good mix of print and digital subscribers, but we are definitely seeing a lot of digital growth,” McKenzie said. “From launch up until today we have increased digital subscriptions 30 percent — so we’ve seen really good growth there.”
And the publisher’s out-of-market digital subscribers have increased too, accounting for close to 1,000 of its total current subscriptions.
In addition to controlling content viewership and enabling a digital pay-wall, Engage allows publishers to create repeatable templates to quickly build campaigns. Publishers can segment to target specific audiences. The app also allows users to white label IP addresses for unrestricted access to content at the publisher’s discretion. Finally, Engage provides data insights and behavior analytics to help publishers better understand current and prospective subscribers, according to Naviga.
“It’s been much easier for us to get data and information out of this system,” McKenzie said.
She added that reader response to both the self-serve features and the paywall has been positive.
“When we changed our paywall platform, readers had to reset their passwords,” she said. “But we created an effective marketing campaign to communicate this change, and we didn’t lose any subscribers in the process.”
Internally, the self-service features have made customer service functions much more seamless at The Gazette’s call center. McKenzie said the most utilized self-service features currently are sign-ups and subscription payments.
Finally,The Gazette is using Discover module of the Naviga suite to drive subscriptions and increase subscriber retention via email and other digital marketing campaigns. The Discover app provides the publisher with an extensive database of information based on its subscription base. It provides regular updates and integrity checks to give publishers a relevant picture of campaigns, subscribers and engagements.
