“It’s quite aggressive what we’re trying to do,” Evvnt CEO Richard Green told News & Tech.
Green, a chatty Brit, was talking about his push to sign up corporate and family-owned newspaper operations to his Evvnt platform. “Our mission is to get every single newspaper off the likes of CitySpark, Pointslocal, SpinGo, all this historical tech.We want that out of the way.”
In prevailing current models, papers don’t make revenue out of event listings, Green says.
Among those on board with Evvnt are the former GateHouse papers (now Gannett), Lee, McNaughton, Pamplin, Wick and two Adams papers.
In February, Evvnt announced a deal with Town-News, a Lee subsidiary that provides digital services to media organizations. “It’s a very valuable deal,” says Green, as TownNews serves more than 2,000 papers. “It gets our product into the hands of newspapers using their platform very quickly.”
Contracts are out with Gannett for another 200 of their local brands through USAToday, and with Lee for the just-acquired BH Media papers, says Green.
“If you watch Evvnt over the next three to six months, you’re just going to hear that we’re signing
up major large corporate groups of newspapers,” Green says.
Green says signing smaller or family-owned operations is his favorite. “They’re the most annoyed by paying a lot of money for crap products,” he says.
‘About to scale up’
Green touts the $18 billion annual events market that he says sees some 65 million events put on the internet a year. Evvnt’s model allows event posters and promoters to get their event on Evvnt calendars and into various online marketing and listing channels, with the option for newspapers to offer print. Newspapers can get the calendar part of the platform free or can pay a monthly fee to buy into a revenue-sharing model. Green says Evvnt is cheaper for newspapers than widely available options on the market.
In 2019, the company introduced an email marketing option, working with Site Impact, an opt-in email database used by about 70 percent of the newspaper industry, according to Green.
White label ticketing is now included, and Green is big on the notion that events should be ticketed, whether paid or free.
“This year, we’re going to be adding SMS (short message service) so you can potentially send SMS to the people who bought a ticket to give them a link to an Uber taxi, or a map or send them the ticket itself,” he says.
Evvntisalsogoing to be adding paidsocial.
Evvnt Inc. is based out of a U.S. office in L.A. and has teams in Austin and Houston. Green says he’s going to be opening an office in Fort Lauderdale as well. “There are a lot of newspapers in Florida we haven’t spoken to yet.”
Founder Green, an entrepreneur with a background at eBay and Accenture, is majority owner. Evvnt has investors, among them David Dunn-Rankin, former president of Sun Coast Media; Lee Enterprises and the Harrell-Fritts family, which sold the Bakersfield Californian in 2019.
“I think we’ll probably end up taking venture capital money later this year just because we’re about to scale up,” says Green.
In January, Evvnt appointed a new chairman, Peter Newton, previously COO of Gatehouse Media and currently president of Big Rock Consulting Group and managing director of Accelerate Local at the Local Media Association (LMA).
