Q.I. Press Controls (QIPC) has received three orders for the replacement of automation systems from India. The orders came from the printing companies Hindustan Times Media, Mirror Image and Delhi Press Patra Prakashan.
At Hindustan Times Media, a large Indian media group, two mRC-3D cameras for color register and cut-off control were installed recently on a Harris N400B press at their Greater Noida Plant. The mRC-3D system replaced an older and non-functioning automation register- and cutoff control system from another manufacturer.
At Delhi Press Patra Prakashan, two new mRC-3D cameras for color register and cut-off control were installed on a Harris N400B press. Again, the mRC-3D system replaced an obsolete system from another manufacturer. Delhi Press Patra Prakashan publishes 33 magazines in 10 languages and has a group readership of over 35 million.
Mirror Image in Gandhinagar also chose to upgrade its press automation with an mRC-3D system from QIPC.
