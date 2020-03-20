The print advertising industry has grappled with the challenge of demonstrating return on investment to its advertisers, especially when compared with digital advertising and the myriad reporting and attribution metrics that are inherent to that delivery method. By leveraging location-based technology innate to the vast majority of smartphones and devices in the marketplace, there now exists the ability to provide advanced analytics and attribution for print advertising efforts. This technology opens the door for publishers to digitize their subscriber base and show advertisers the lift in in-store visits as a result of running ads in the print publication. Essentially, digital marketing technology has evolved to the point where it can bridge the gap between a print advertisement and a physical visit to a business’s location.
This tech tracks how many users entered a brick-and-mortar location who also received a print publication at their home.
The benefits and potential applications of the technology are numerous. The bottom line: a publisher can use the data to help sell and retain more print advertising.The benefits could be applied to current advertisers, new advertisers or be leveraged to win back churned advertisers by showing the decrease in foot traffic after the print ads stopped.
How does this tech work?
The key to making this all work is the robust geospatial data shared by our smartphones every day. Most of us are familiar with location services on our smartphones and devices when it comes to apps that help navigate traffic, find nearby restaurants or tell us about the weather. These location signals (along with a timestamp and unique device identifier) are sent to the cloud and shared with marketers to help provide more relevant advertising experiences for the users who own these devices. We all agree to share our location data when we click “agree” to the terms and conditions of the apps that collect it. We can turn this on or off in our device settings. As such, we are sending our location history to the cloud on a regular basis, often thousands of times per day. The end result is a massive database of location histories that can be leveraged by marketers for a seemingly endless variety of advertising applications.
There are many out there who are clamoring to enable these types of services, so it’s important to work with a data provider who values quality and transparency. Oftentimes, precise 1:1 device matching is sacrificed in the name of cost savings and scale, both of which lead to assumptive data modeling and misleading results. Most major players in the geolocation data space will source their raw data from the same place, with the key differentiators being how they vet, clean, store and leverage the data that remains once the “bad” signals are removed. Be wary of results that sound too good to be true!
As these device ID signals are collected and stored over time, patterns begin to emerge in the data that illuminate the behaviors of the user who owns the device, as users typically carry the devices with them wherever they go. Of these patterns, you can see where they spend their time, be that where they shop, where they hang out, where they work, or perhaps most importantly, where they live.
How can we use this tech to help showcase the value of print advertising?
The residential datapoint, or home address, unlocks a great deal of benefits for the marketer. These include audience insights tied to publicly available Census and credit-reporting data, being able to identify other devices within the same home/address, and attribution for print advertising. We can ask the database “Where does this device live?” Or conversely, “Which devices live at this address?” As such, a subscriber list of residential addresses can be uploaded and converted to a list of device IDs. In short, given a list of residential addresses, we can identify all the devices that live there through their device ID. Using this list of device IDs, we can start to track the behaviors of these specific users, namely whether or not they are seen entering an advertiser’s brick-and-mortar location after a print advertisement was delivered to their homes.
Naturally, some print subscribers will organically be visitors of a given advertiser’s location, so it’s a best practice to determine the natural match rate before starting a print campaign. This allows you to show a more robust signal in the “lift” of matched subscribers before and after a print ad is published. Over time, publishers can show the strong value of print efforts by showing the lift in matched subscriber visits, or conversely the drop off when print ads cease. Either way, it allows a publisher to have an informed conversation with the advertiser, demonstrate the value of the print advertising campaign and reinforce the importance of working with a publisher leveraging best-in-class digital technology.This also helps position the publisher as a digital leader, as most publishers these days have expanded their advertising portfolio to include digital marketing services.
