The printing operation of German newspaper Mainpost is expanding its press automation with Q.I. Press Controls (QIPC). The mRC-3D and IDS-3D systems of the Dutch specialist in measurement and control equipment for the printing industry will be installed in Wurzburg, in central Germany.
The new order from Germany comes shortly after Mainpost's printing works first became acquainted with QIPC's press automation and is part of a general modernization of the K&B Commander CT press. The press expansion that Mainpost recently purchased included QIPC register and color control. “The convincing results and experiences on our first production line made us decide relatively quick to retrofit the rest of the machine as well,” said Andreas Kunzemann, technical manager at Mainpost.
A total of eight mRC-3D and four IDS-3D cameras will be installed in Wurzburg.
In addition to the Mainpost, the Schweinfurter Tagblatt, Schweinfurter Volkszeitung, Hassfurter Tagblatt, Bote vom Hassgau and the Volksblatt are printed in Wurzburg.
