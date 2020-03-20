A slew of vendors showcased their products and services at the Key Executives Mega-Conference, which took place Feb. 17-19 in Texas, at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel. The conference provides network opportunities and explores new solutions to issues facing the newspaper industry. Hosts were America's Newspapers, Local Media Association and News Media Alliance. Texas Press Association was a local partner. Below is taste of companies on hand and announcements made at the event.
• Agfa was on hand with its new and patented print screening technology, SPIR@L. Based on the fundamentals of Sublima screening, SPIR@L allows users to hold a 1-99% dot.The result is striking image quality with reduced image slur, Agfa says. SPIR@L falls in line with Agfa’s ECO3 program for sustainable innovation, and saves ink during the printing process, the company says. Agfa’s parent company is headquartered in Mortsel, Belgium. The company has sales offices and distribution centers throughout the U.S.
• Founded in California and headquartered in the tech hub of Bangalore, India, comes Quintype. The company, which maintains a California presence in San Mateo, offers a suite of products: Bold: a headless CMS; Accesstype, a subscription management platform; Ahead, a front-end website platform built on Quintype’s open-source Malibu framework; and Metype, an engagement platform that allows readers to weigh in with opinions and content. “We are also launching a page builder on our Ahead framework that makes it easy for news organizations to experiment with layouts and designs without having to involve developers in the process,” says Quintype’s Anand Subramanian, head of marketing. “We try to get the best in terms of infrastructure and support to all publishers, regardless of their size, whether a college magazine, a weekly newsletter, a county newspaper, a national media publisher or even an international behemoth of a publisher,” says Ajay Appaden, manager business expansion. Much of Quintype’s client base is in Asia. On the platform is Bettors Insider, a Philadelphia-based sports betting insights portal. More will be going live shortly in the U.S., according to Appaden.
• An outfit called Insticator recently made news when it bought commenting platform Squawk-It, as TechCrunch reported. Insticator, which has teams in the U.S., Canada, the Philippines and India, is a monetization platform featuring polls, trivia and suggested story widgets. Partners include Ancestry, Disqus, Evolve Media, All K Pop and Shmoop, according to the company. Squawk-It, now called Insticator Commenting, monetizes comments through ads.The feature has 24/7 human moderation.
• ProImage announces that Tribune Publishing is rolling out ProImage’s NewsWayX browser-based production workflow in a centralized environment for its printing plants at the ChicagoTribune, Baltimore Sun, Sun Sentinel (Florida), NewYork Daily News and Hartford Courant. Each plant will have a customized workflow and only see their publications. Production can be monitored via a standard browser to check the progress of all pages and plates.
• The Anchorage Daily News is the latest newspaper to launch a digital out-of-home video network using the Phoenix Vision Site-View system. The new location-based video advertising tool, delivered via displays on stand-alone newspaper racks positioned at high-traffic retail locations, is a means for the newspaper to reach consumers at the point of purchase.The initial network will consist of 100 rack-mounted displays and roll out in the coming months. PhoenixVision is based in San Diego.
• Ancestry and Adpay | Memoriams, an Ancestry company, has a new solution for obituaries. Leveraging the free We Remember by Ancestry digital memorial, consumers and funeral homes can now place and search obituaries through a unified interface.The solution will allow media companies to offer a perpetual search that will ultimately link to the world’s largest database of ancestral information, according to Colorado-basedAdpay.
• Showing their wares at the conference was Fargo-based Modulist, specializing in the paid content sector. The company says it’s pushing toward a couple of new content category releases in the coming months. Modulist is client-testing a new paid press release category type, beta-testing a public notices (legals) content type and has scheduled a consumer classifieds content type for release in late spring. Modulist processes 13 different content categories, including obituaries, celebrations, business announcements, paid letters to the editor and pet milestones, and returns publish-ready files back to papers for print and digital.
• Innocode has introduced the scalable Hyperlocal bundle for newspapers. The platform allows newspapers to add hyperlocal, personalized content to their existing news product or CMS, without adding burdens on the newsroom, and provides new revenue models that make hyperlocal viable, the company says.The bundle also works for setting up new, local, digital-only news operations, Innocode says.
• Iowa-based TownNews is launching two products: iQ Audience+ and Data Insights. Data Insights will give media companies new tools for gathering and acting upon the multitude of data that impacts their businesses. The product is a weapon against “analysis paralysis,” says CEO BradWard. iQ Audience+ is an audience acquisition and retention platform that enables publishers, broadcasters and digital-native media organizations to tailor their conversion funnels using machine learning and proven industry best practices, according to TownNews.
• Making a presentation at Mega was video intelligence, with a North American HQ in New York and head office in Zurich. The company’s vi stories combs the editorial content on digital pages, finding keywords and meta-data, to match a relevant video from vi’s library of over 800,000 videos. “Video intelligence’s contextual video platform is a turn-key solution for publishers who lack good quality video content,” says Sal Cacciato, managing director North America. The company revenue-shares on ads served by vi. The company counts TEGNA among its U.S. clients.
