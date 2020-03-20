Times Media Group buys Arizona weekly
Times Media Group (Tempe, Arizona) has bought The Foothills Focus, a community news weekly in New River, the East Valley Tribune reported.
Along with New River, the paper covers several other communities, including Anthem, Black Canyon City, Cave Creek and Carefree.
Times Media Group has community weekly newspapers and websites around Arizona and California.
Alden’s MNG buys Greeley Tribune
Swift Communications has sold the Greeley Tribune (Colorado) to MediaNews Group, the paper reported.
Hedge fund Alden Global Capital owns MNG. Among MNG papers are The Denver Post and the Boulder Daily Camera.
The sale was due to be complete on March 1.
“With this change, the Greeley Tribune, its staff and the community will benefit from the many resources that MNG has in the region, as well as benefiting the long term interests of both companies,” said Bill Waters, chairman and CEO, Swift Communications.
Left out of the sale was The Fence Post Company, an independent Swift Communications company.
Lee completes acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway newspaper operations
Lee Enterprises has completed its acquisition of BH Media Group’s publications and The Buffalo News, Iowa-based Lee announced.
The acquisition nearly doubled Lee’s audience size and added 30 daily newspapers, more than 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites, and 32 other print products from BHMG, as well as The Buffalo News, to Lee’s portfolio of local publications. Lee’s portfolio now consists of 77 publications in 77 communities.
After the elimination of a Lee-BH Media management agreement and adding operating expenses from the lease agreement, the transaction is expected to drive an 87% increase in revenue, a 40% increase in adjusted EBITDA, and immediately reduce Lee’s leverage to 3.5x, even before $20-25 million in anticipated annual revenue and cost synergies, according to Lee.
As previously announced, and in connection with the transaction, Berkshire Hathaway provided approximately $576 million in long-term financing to Lee at a 9% annual rate. The proceeds from the financing were used to pay for the acquisition and refinance Lee’s existing debt and also allowed Lee to terminate its revolving credit facility. Berkshire Hathaway is now Lee’s sole lender.
Alden takes stake in Lee after BH Media news
Hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s MNG Enterprises has taken a 5.9% stake in Lee Enterprises. The move came on the heels of the Jan. 29 announcement that Lee is bought Warren Buffett’s BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million in cash.
Various media watchers reacted to the news.
Nieman Lab Director Joshua Benton took a dim view of the news, while the NewsGuild’s Julia Reynolds provided info on MNG’s background, parts of which are “shrouded in secrecy,” claims Reynolds.
In a filing with the SEC, MNG (MediaNews Group) said it intended to talk to Lee about “the recently announced acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway’s newspaper operations” and matters pertaining to Lee’s 2020 annual meeting.
The buy involved 3.4 million shares at $2.7173/share.
BlackRock follows Alden, Franklin in Lee stock buys
BlackRock has bought about 3.1 million shares of Lee Enterprises stock, for a 5.5% share of the company, the Quad-City Times reported, citing an SEC filing.
BlackRock, based in New York City, is the world’s biggest asset manager.
BlackRock’s purchase follows other players’ moves on Lee stock.
In January, hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s MNG Enterprises took a 5.9% stake in Iowa-based Lee. The move came on the heels of the Jan. 29 announcement that Lee acquired Warren Buffett’s BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million in cash.
On Dec. 31, Franklin Mutual Advisers bought around 4.35 million shares, or 7.4% of the company’s available stock, according to an SEC filing dated Jan. 23.
MNG buys papers from Red Wing
MediaNews Group has bought a group of 11 community papers owned by Red Wing Publishing, the Star Tribune reported.
MediaNews is owned by hedge fund Alden Global Capital.
Terms of the deal weren’t made public.
In the sale, MNG bought the assets of a number of suburban Twin Cities papers as well as publications in Litchfield, Hutchinson and International Falls, says the Star Tribune.
Family-owned Red Wing Publishing’s Arlin Albrecht told the Star Tribune that following the sale, “there are certainly going to be changes that we will be melancholy about.” But he said the “best prospect for sustainability for the staff is a large organization with financial wherewithal.”
Red Wing Publishing is the parent of Big Fish Works, which runs three news groups.
The acquisition also includes a digital marketing agency and two commercial printing plants.
Cox buys back Dayton paper, others
Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises announced that it was buying back the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News from Apollo Global Management, the Dayton paper reported Feb 10.
That buyback means the papers can go on publishing seven days a week. That had been in doubt after the Federal Communications Commission said that Apollo could purchase Cox’s TV stations only if Cox did not publish a daily paper in Dayton.
“This is the best possible outcome for the newspapers, and it means we will continue to publish a printed newspaper seven days a week, uninterrupted,” said Jana Collier, interim operations leader for the Ohio papers. “Our commitment to important local journalism has never waned, and we will continue to serve our communities going forward.”
The deal was expected to close in a matter of weeks.
Cox Enterprises will own the papers. Apollo will own WHIOTV and the Ohio radio stations and operate them under the name Cox Media Group.
Kelsey Media acquires Motorsport News
U.K.-based Kelsey Media has acquired weekly newspaper Motorsport News from Motorsport Network, owners of Autosport, F1 Racing magazine and Motorsport.com, an online racing portal.
Kelsey Media has offices in Peterborough and Kent and produces over 70 regular frequency publications, including four weekly products plus bookazines, supplements, websites and live action events.
“With its strong links to motoring, both classic and performance, plus its own live action events at iconic venues such as Silverstone, Donington and Mallory Park, Kelsey Media is the perfect home for Motorsport News,” says a release from Kelsey Media.
“Kelsey Media is the right home for this long-standing enthusiast’s title that will see it surviving into a new decade. Our focus is very clear; digital first with a slimmed down portfolio of print titles, to reflect our customer’s needs,” said James Allen, Motorsport Network president.
PCM buys Long Beach Business Journal
The Long Beach Business Journal (Signal Hill, California) has been sold, publication owner George Economides announced.
Effective Feb. 4, John Molina and his Pacific Community Media (PCM) company assumed ownership and management. PCM owns the Long Beach Post and its publisher, David Sommers, is taking on the role of publisher of the business journal. PCM is a subsidiary of Pacific6, a Long Beach-based development firm with six local partners, including businessman John Molina, says the journal.
In June 2018, PCM bought the Long Beach Post, which has since quadrupled its editorial and business staff, according to the business journal.
“I’m happy to sell to a fellow Long Beach booster,” Economides said. “John has vowed to treat our employees and the business’s legacy with respect, and he has the resources to implement additional offerings to our advertisers and readers that we’ve been wanting to start for years.”
A major reason behind Economides selling his business was having a stroke in spring 2019, he said.
Rosenauers buy Savannah Reporter
The Savannah Reporter, a county-seat weekly in Savannah, Missouri, has been sold by long-time owners Guy and Leslie Speckman to a local family. Ken Rosenauer and his son, Brent, purchased the 2,500-circulation newspaper, effective Jan. 30.
Dennis DeRossett with Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the sellers.
Ken, a former mayor of Savannah, is a retired journalism professor, having taught 34 years at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. Brent is a 2017 graduate of Missouri Western, where he earned a bachelor of science in convergent media.
Ken will serve as publisher and Brent will be editor. Ken will also return to writing each week his topical column “You Heard It Here,” which he previously wrote for several years.
The Speckmans bought the paper in 2001.
McElvy Media affiliate buys Texas papers
Coastal Bend Publishing, an affiliate of McElvy Media Group (Houston), was set to take ownership of the Beeville Bee-Picayune (Texas) effective Feb. 1.
In addition to the Bee-Picayune, Coastal Bend Publishing purchased the other four papers owned by Beeville Publishing Company — The News of San Patricio, The Progress, The Advance-Guard Press and Karnes Countywide.
Brothers Jeff and Chip Latcham, who have 39 and 42 years, respectively, working in this family business, expanded the company during their years as co-publishers to include newspapers in Live Oak, McMullen, San Patricio, Karnes, Refugio and Goliad counties.
Gary Borders with Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the sellers in the transaction.
McElvy Media began in 2012 with one community newspaper and eight employees. Today the company employs more than 100 people and publishes 25 print editions weekly.
