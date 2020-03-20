Druckhaus Delmenhorst is slated for a new Commander CL. The floor-mounted Commander CL comprises three four-high towers, two KF 5 jaw folders and three Pastomat reelstands with a stripping station and Patras A paper-reel transport system.
It is scheduled to come on stream in the fourth quarter of 2020. “Our existing Commander CT is already very well utilized, and so we needed to expand our production capacities to be ready for a series of new jobs which we will be printing from December 2020 onwards,” said Gerhard Tapken, the owner of Druckhaus Delmenhorst, based in Delmenhorst, Germany.
Starting at the end of this year, the new press will be responsible for production of the papers Weser-Kurier, Bremer Nachrichten and Verdener Nachrichten, among others.
“With a total of four state-of-the-art folder deliveries, Delmenhorst will then become one of the major newspaper printing locations in northern Germany,” said Gunter Noll, head of sales at Koenig & Bauer Digital & Webfed.
