NYT foresees ad drop due to coronavirus
The New York Times Company says it foresees a 10% drop in digital ad sales this quarter due to coronavirus.
“Like many companies, in recent weeks we have begun to see some economic impact from the coronavirus,” said CEO Mark Thompson in a SEC filing with a March 2 date.
“Unlike many news publishers, our business is heavily skewed towards subscriptions rather than advertising. We’ve seen no adverse impact on subscription growth, or on the expected rise in subscription revenue, which remains strong and consistent with the guidance we gave in our most recent earnings call,” he said. “However, we are seeing a slowdown in international and domestic advertising bookings, which we associate with uncertainty and anxiety about the virus. We therefore now expect total advertising revenues to decline in the mid-teens in the current quarter, with digital advertising revenues expected to decline 10%. We remain broadly in line with all the other guidance numbers we gave in the call in early February.”
Thompson planned to make the comments March 2 at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in Japan.
Times Herald-Record moving print
The Times Herald-Record (Middletown, New York) is relocating its newspaper printing and production from the Town of Wallkill to a sister facility in Rockaway, New Jersey, the paper reported.
The plant also prints the Daily Record.
Gannett owns the papers.
The move is set for May. Times Herald-Record news and advertising teams will stay in Middletown. The move will mean earlier deadlines, the paper said.
The Times Herald-Record filed a notice with the New York State Department of Labor in February indicating 94 employees would lose their positions.
“This was an enormously difficult decision, and we regret the impact it will have on our employees,” said Regional Vice President Terry Cascioli. “The individuals who bring our newspaper to life every day are incredibly skilled and dedicated, and this move was in no way a reflection on their work. We are so appreciative of their many, many years of service.”
News Leaders Association cancels conference
The News Leaders Association has canceled its 2020 annual conference, Poynter reported. The event had been penciled in for Nashville in the fall. The cancellation was decided on before coronavirus became an issue, Poynter says.
The NLA is moving the event to spring 2021. The location and date are not yet set.
The group was created through a merger of the American Society of News Editors and Associated Press Media Editors. The merger is still being completed, Poynter said.
“We are still in the midst of a search for a new executive director,” Michael Days, the group’s chairman, told Poynter.
Kansas City Star cuts Saturday print
The Kansas City Star is cutting its Saturday print edition beginning March 14, the paper reported.
The paper is expanding its Friday and Sunday print editions, so subscribers will continue to get favorite Saturday features, including comics and puzzles.
A version of the Saturday paper will be available as an e-edition.
McClatchy owns the paper. McClatchy has said it plans to cut Saturday editions of all of its 30 publications in 14 states by the end of 2020. McClatchy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February.
LA Times offering buyouts
The LA Times offered buyouts to employees with at least two years at the paper, CNN reported in February.
Billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong bought the paper and the San Diego Union-Tribune from Tribune Publishing for $500 million in summer 2018.
A “reliable source” said the LA Times has gone from making $55 million in 2017 to losing $50 million last year, the New York Post reported.
The Times unionized in January 2018.
Kentucky papers cut sports departments
Sports reporters at four Kentucky newspapers were cut in February, WKYT reported.
The Advocate-Messenger, Jessamine Journal, Interior Journal and Winchester Sun cut their sports departments, according to WKYT. Boone Newspapers owns the papers. Ads for the Advocate-Messenger have called for citizen submissions, WKYT reported.
Missouri paper cutting print days
The St. Joseph News-Press (Missouri) is cutting its days of print to four, the paper announced. The paper has been printing seven days a week.
The paper will continue to publish seven days a week online and in its e-edition. “We’re not abandoning print, we’re evolving the business model,” said Stacey Hill, chief operating officer for News-Press & Gazette Company, owner of the paper.
Layoffs at Gannett papers
A new round of layoffs hit numerous Gannett papers in late February.
Florida Times-Union reporter Andrew Pantazi has a spreadsheet on which he attempts to keep count of the cuts. The spreadsheet shows more than 90 cuts at the time of this writing.
USA Today owner Gannett reported lower revenue and a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues at the combined company fell about 10% and print advertising dropped 18.4% compared to the same period a year ago.
GateHouse parent New Media Investment Group completed a $1.2 billion cash-and-stock buy of USA Today parent Gannett, the companies announced Nov. 19. The new company uses the name Gannett.
Relying on comments from Gannett CEO Mike Reed, Poynter’s Rick Edmonds in December estimated that some 4% of Gannett’s 24,000 employees, around 960, may be slated to be cut post-merger. This current round follows earlier cuts, including a large batch in late 2019.
New Yorker launches climate change newsletter
The New Yorker has launched a weekly newsletter focused on climate change, Nieman Lab reported. The Climate Crisis newsletter will be authored by environmental journalist Bill McKibben, an ex-New Yorker staffer. Among other things, McKibben is known for writing the 1989 book “The End of Nature.”
The newsletter will be free.
Every issue of the newsletter will have a short essay, links and an interview called “Pass the Mic” to feature emerging perspectives on the topic, Nieman Lab said.
Springfield News-Leader moves printing
The Springfield News-Leader (Missouri) is relocating its printing and production from Springfield to a sister facility in Columbia, the paper reported. The facility prints the Columbia Daily Tribune. Both are Gannett papers.
The News-Leader news and advertising teams are staying in Springfield, the paper said.
The move is set to take place at the end of March, the paper said.
The company aims to link workers with area resources to help with looking for new jobs, and opportunities will be extended, if possible, at other company spots, according to the paper.
“As our industry continues to evolve and transform, we are forced to make changes that allow us to be competitive in the future marketplace. This is without a doubt one of the most difficult decisions we’ve had to make to date,” said Allen Jones, upper Midwest regional president.
Men’s Journal cutting staff, moving operation
Men’s Journal is cutting all of its editorial staff and relocating the operation to Carlsbad, California, the New York Post reports.
The move should happen by the end of May, the Post said.
The publication was bought by American Media in 2017.
Around 20 editorial employees will be laid off, the paper said.
American Media recently sold Muscle & Fitness, Flex and Muscle & Fitness Hers and the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition to businessman Jake Wood for some $70 million, the Post said. The titles are going all digital in the wake of the sale.
American Media owns US Weekly and In Touch, among other titles. Its majority owner is Chatham Asset Management. Its recent efforts to sell the National Enquirer have hit snags, the Post has reported.
McClatchy files for bankruptcy; analyst reactions
Industry experts chimed in after the Feb. 13 announcement that McClatchy, the second-biggest newspaper publisher in the country by circulation, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
If the court okays the plan, McClatchy would give control of the company to New Jersey-based hedge fund Chatham Asset Management.
Ken Doctor, in his Newsonomics column at Nieman Lab, asks “Does Chatham want to be an operator of a newspaper company for any period of time? Or will it try to transmute its suddenly shinier asset through the alchemy of the hour, consolidation?”
“For Chatham, the main question is this: Can it make more money merging with Tribune/Alden — or maybe an again restructured Gannett/GateHouse/Apollo — than it can operating independently?” writes Doctor.
“It is conjectural at this early stage how Chatham will run the company,” writes Rick Edmonds, Poynter’s media business analyst. “This is not its first foray into scooping up a news organization in deep financial trouble. It controls American Media, a group of glossy magazines that includes Men’s Journal and Us Weekly, and the National Enquirer (which it is trying to sell). And since 2016, it has also had a controlling stake in Postmedia, a huge chain of Canadian dailies."
Newsroom cuts could be in the cards but not for sure, Edmonds writes.
Details of the filing
The Chapter 11 filing provides immediate protection to the company, which will continue to operate as usual as it pursues approval of the restructuring plan with its secured lenders, bondholders and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, the company says.
McClatchy and each of its 53 wholly owned subsidiaries filed their voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
The company has obtained new $50 million debtor-in-possession financing from Encina Business Credit which, coupled with McClatchy's normal operating cash flows, provides liquidity for Sacramento-based McClatchy and all of its local news outlets to fulfill ongoing commitments to stakeholders, the company says. The company aims to emerge from this process in the next few months, said a news release on the filing.
The plan would allow McClatchy to reorganize its over $700 million in debt. Sixty percent of the debt would be eliminated under the plan, a McClatchy story said.
The new owners, led by Chatham, would run it as a privately held company, so its shares would not be traded on the NYSE American stock exchange. The company is beginning the process of being delisted, the story said.
Munger pessimistic on newspapers
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charles Munger said U.S. newspapers are “all going to die,” Bloomberg reported. Munger, 96, made the comments Feb. 12 in Los Angeles at a meeting of Daily Journal Corp. Munger is chairman of the publishing company.
“It’s a sad thing,” Munger said. He cited the New York Times and Wall Street Journal as exceptions.
“Technological change is destroying the daily newspapers in America,” Munger said. “The revenue goes away and the expenses remain and they’re all dying.”
Berkshire Hathaway announced in January that it sold its BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News to Lee Enterprises for $140 million in cash.
BHMG owned the print and digital operations of 30 daily newspapers as well as more than 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products.
In the deal, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is providing approximately $576 million in long-term financing to Lee at a 9 percent annual rate.
NYT, WSJ report record numbers
Large papers had some nice year-end and quarterly numbers to report.
The New York Times Company reported more than $800 million in digital revenues in 2019.
In 2019, the company added more than a million net new total digital-only subscriptions and as of year end, it had 5,251,000 total subscriptions across its print and digital products.
Fourth-quarter digital advertising revenue decreased 10.8 percent, while print advertising revenue decreased 10.5 percent, the company said.
“2019 was a record setting year for The New York Times’s digital subscription business, the best since the company launched digital subscriptions almost nine years ago,” said Mark Thompson, president and chief executive officer of the company.
For its part, News Corp announced Feb. 7 that Dow Jones has set a new record of 3.5 million subscriptions and The Wall Street Journal crossed the 2 million digital subscriptions mark for the first time.
Dow Jones also surpassed The New York Times in revenue growth in the final quarter of calendar year 2019, according to the company. Dow Jones is publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s Group, and its Professional Information Business includes Risk & Compliance, Newswires and Factiva.
“Dow Jones revenues increased by 4% in the most recent quarter, compared to 1% for The New York Times,” said Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp. “Dow Jones is significantly more digital than The New York Times, with 62% digital revenues as we reported at fiscal year-end, including our growing Professional Information Business.”
What about The Washington Post? Hard to determine because of how it reports its numbers, says Joshua Benton at Nieman Lab. In December 2018, a memo said the Post had passed 1.5 million digital subscribers, he said.
Pew: Fifth of Democrats, Republicans get politics news in bubble
Around a fifth of Democrats and Republicans get political news only from outlets mainly used by people who side with them politically, according to data from the Pew Research Center’s Election News Pathways project.
People were asked if they got political and election news in a past week from 30 different sources from a range of news media on various platforms. Researchers used the info gathered to determine the political makeup of each source’s audience.
Pew reported that in total, 20% of all Democrats and independents who lean Democratic get political news only from outlets with left-leaning audiences. Some 18% of all Republicans and independents who lean Republican get their political news only from outlets with right-leaning audiences, according to the survey of 12,043 U.S. adults who are members of the center’s American Trends Panel, conducted Oct. 29 to Nov. 11, 2019.
Hearst invests in Martin Group
Hearst Newspapers has made a strategic investment in The Martin Group, a marketing communications agency with offices in Albany, Buffalo and Rochester, New York. The announcement was made by Hearst Newspapers President Jeff Johnson and Times Union President and Publisher George R. Hearst III. Terms were not disclosed.
Founded in 2001, The Martin Group provides research, strategy, analytics, creative services, public relations, digital marketing, paid media and advertising and social media solutions. Notable clients include Under Armour, Wegmans, New Era Cap, Puma, ASICS and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.
While the investment formalizes The Martin Group’s partnership with the Times Union, based in New York’s Capital Region, the entities first aligned in 2018, when the agency co-located its Capital Region offices within the Times Union headquarters.
Rockford paper moving production to Milwaukee
The Rockford Register Star (Illinois) is taking its newspaper printing and production operation from Rockford to a sister facility in Milwaukee, the paper reported. The Register Star news and advertising teams are staying in Rockford.
“This was a difficult decision to make, driven by a broad transformation impacting the newspaper industry,” said Paul Gaier, president and publisher. “With duplicative printing facilities in the area, we are choosing to focus our precious resources on the quality, local journalism our community depends on.”
The Freeport Journal-Standard (Illinois) will also print in Milwaukee. Both will be printed at a facility that prints the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The change is happening in April.
Gannett owns the papers.
Gannett paper in Pennsylvania moving printing
The Bucks County Courier Times (Langhorne, Pennsylvania) is taking its newspaper printing and production from Fairless Hills to sister facilities at the Courier-Post in New Jersey and The News Journal in Delaware, the Bucks County paper reported. The Courier Times news and advertising teams are staying in Langhorne, the paper said.
Gannett owns the paper.
The change was set for the end of March.
The paper didn’t say how many jobs would be lost.
“We can’t make a decision like this without deep concern for our affected coworkers,” General Manager Brad Bailey said.
“We are committed to working with them through this difficult transition,” he said.
The facility in the Penn Warner Industrial Park in Fairless Hills was opened in 2004.
Enfield Press shutting down
The Enfield Press (East Longmeadow, Massachusetts) was scheduled to produce its last paper on Feb. 20, company officials said, the Journal Inquirer (Manchester, Connecticut) reported.
Reminder Publishing owns The Enfield Press.
Fran Smith, general manager of Reminder, said the weekly is not financially workable. Smith said other Reminder papers cover northern Connecticut, the Journal Inquirer reported.
Reminder Publishing bought The Enfield Press’s parent, the Westfield News Group, last summer. The company has a number of publications in Massachusetts, including The Chicopee Herald, The East Longmeadow Reminder, The Pennysaver, The Springfield Reminder, The Westfield News and magazines Go Local and Prime.
Overall, Smith is optimistic about Reminder’s future in the area, the Journal Inquirer said. “We’re in growth mode,” Smith said. “We expect to be adding more newspapers.”
Florida bill aimed at legal notices in newspapers
The Florida House approved a bill that allows local governments to publish legally required notices on publicly accessible websites in place of newspapers, Florida Politics reported.
The public notice ads involve matters such as tax raises, alterations to zoning law, government meetings and special elections, among other things.
The law now mandates that all meetings of a county, city, school board or special district at which public business is addressed be announced in a local newspaper and on the paper’s website. The local government has to buy the ad, at discounted rates, and a group of papers publishes the notices at floridapublicnotices.com , a free website run by the Florida Press Association, the Miami Herald reported.
The House bill allows for direct mail. Under the legislation, governmental agencies would be required to purchase an ad annually in a publication “delivered to all residents and property owners throughout the government’s jurisdiction” informing them that they can register to get public notices through email or snail mail, Florida Politics reported.
Florida Press Association President Jim Fogler encouraged a House committee to not “reinvent the wheel” by having local governments replicate the site the papers created to gather the public notices.
It was unclear whether the state Senate would do anything with the House bill, Florida Politics reported.
