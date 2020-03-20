This Valentine’s Day, break up with your Excel sheets and start using NinjaCat,” reads a recent tweet from NinjaCat.
The company’s scaleable reporting and data story platform ingests campaign performance data from hundreds of sources, stores it and prepares it for review through customizable and editable PowerPoints, PDFs and dashboards.
The company provides weekly and monthly reports that go beyond “data-vomit,” according to John Hoeft, vice president strategic partnerships, who was representing NinjaCat at the Key Executives Mega Conference in FortWorth in February.
The platform is meant for agencies, newspapers, media companies and other operations that have relationships with multiple vendors. Among clients are ThriveHive, DenverPost and GrayTV.
“At the end of the month, if they’ve got hundreds of advertisers, they’ve got to log into each of these individual platforms, download campaign performance data, compile it, wrangle it and put it together into something that they can go back to their advertiser with and explain what worked and what didn’t, and try and get them to reinvest in different places to retain and grow that business,” Hoeft told News &Tech.
‘Looking for efficiencies’
A paper may use Google Ad Manager for their own website, for example, and may also be running pay-per-click through Google, Google Display network for display campaigns, Simplify for audience extension, BirdEye for reputation management and Facebook for paid social media.
With so many sources, processing data platform-by-platform is time-consuming and producing a month-end result can take days if not weeks depending on the extent of the campaign, says Hoeft. “Manual, cobbled reporting is now a thing of the past,” says NinjaCat’s website.
The types of campaign performance data that comes out of each platform varies, but for the most part it’s how many times an ad was delivered, how many impressions it got, how many clickthroughs and what happened as a result of that clickthrough.
“Newspaper companies are looking for efficiencies, and that’s where we help them,” says Hoeft.
NinjaCat is an all-in-one platform that’s made up of a variety of services.The company’s Ninjatrack call-tracking solution can be incorporated into the platform or sold independently.
Paul Deraval is NinjaCat’s CEO. The company has an HQ in Manhattan and people working remotely throughout the U.S. and Canada.
