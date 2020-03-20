Registration walls have gotten a fair amount of ink lately. Registration walls prompt users to register and provide an email before accessing content.
In an August earnings call, New York Times Company president and CEO Mark Thompson talked about his company’s experiment with the walls. In July, NYT launched more extensive testing of registration and log-in and is prepared to play the long game to see gains. “The tests play out differently on different platforms, and we plan to experiment with a range of parameters and business rules — how many free articles a given user is able to read, for example, in return for registration — over the coming months. We don’t expect this testing to have a dramatic near-term effect on net subscription additions. Over time, however, we believe that the growing numbers of registered and logged in users of The Times will help us maintain or increase our momentum inbuilding out our subscription base.
“When a user is registered and logged-in, we can communicate with them and understand their preferences and patterns of consumption more effectively than if they are anonymous.That typically leads to higher engagement and subscription conversion,” Thompson said.
Hearst, the Chicago Tribune and Forbes have recently tried registration walls or planned to, according to a story from Digiday.
Vendors have reacted. “Recently we have seen more and more publishers adding a new step to their subscription journeys: the registration wall,” wrote Mary-Katharine Phillips, a media innovation analyst at Belgium-based tech firm Twipe. She cites a study involving a number of European publishers includingThe Irish Times and Le Parisien that found that 75% of paywalls can be gotten around relatively easily. “While we saw some publishers move towards hard paywalls to allay these concerns, registration walls are also a strong option,” she writes.
Knowing who is accessing the material may be valuable. Registration walls can result in 10-times higher subscriber conversion rates, said Michael Silberman, senior vice president of strategy at Piano, a New York-based software company that aims to help media companies monetize their content. The increase in conversion rate for registered users vs. anonymous users is based on tests and data analysis across several Piano customers who have used registration and guest passes, Silberman says.
Among Piano clients that use the walls are Gannett (the former Gatehouse newspapers are on the platform), AdAge and The Economist.
“We see a lot of value in using registration walls, and that tactic has increased in value with the increased importance of first-party data and having logged-in users as regulations like GDPR (the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation) and CCPA (the California Consumer Privacy Act) and browser policies that block third-party cookies become more prevalent,” says Silberman.
He explains that publishers have an opportunity to collect explicit data (email, name, address, content preferences) users volunteer when they register.The industry term for that kind of information is "zero-party" data. First-party data includes that, plus implicit data gathered from user behavior on a website (what articles they read, what device do they visit from, what time of day do they visit, etc.) That data is valuable in both subscriptions and in advertising sales.
What of concerns that the walls drive people off? “I think the industry is becoming less concerned about registration walls driving users away. For example,The NewYorkTimes requires you to register on your second article view.The earlier point — about the value of zero- and first-party data — will also be a motivator for publishers to use registration walls,” Silberman told News & Tech.
Time will tell if registration walls boost subscription numbers.
