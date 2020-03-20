Q.I. Press Controls (QIPC) will equip the Koenig & Bauer Commander press of German regional printing company Reiff Zeitungsdruck with new automation.
In Offenburg, central Germany, QIPC’s mRC-3D system for register and cut-off control will replace an automation system from a local manufacturer.That system is outdated and no longer supported.
The 12 new mRC-3D cameras for register and cut-off control will be installed on the K&B Commander press and will help the print facility save start-up waste and work more efficiently, says QIPC.
