The first time I spoke at a press association convention, I asked the executive director, Dennis Merrell of the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association, what I should speak about.
He said there only one topic that publishers care about — “survival.” That was almost 30 years ago, but his comment is even more true today than ever.
So, let’s resume a discussion about how news outlets can survive.
Let’s look at who is flourishing and why.
The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette are examples that pop to mind.
The New York Times recently reported a 26 percent year-over-year increase in digital subscriptions, now totaling 3,429,000. The Times reported revenues increased one percent over the previous year.
The Wall Street Journal announced last month that it had passed the 2 million mark in digital subscriptions and increased revenues by 4 percent over the previous year.
The Washington Post is privately owned (by Jeff Bezos), and doesn’t report circulation numbers. Leaked internal memos have indicated that the Post has well over 1 million digital subscribers boosted by its alliance with Bezos’ Amazon Prime, which offers a discounted Post subscription to Prime members. The Post seems to be thriving, thanks to Bezos’ backing of a great newsroom.
Walter Hussman’s Democrat-Gazette has adopted the unprecedented survival strategy of giving iPads to readers who agree to subscribe to the newspaper in a digital-only (plus Sunday print) format. Hussman says the adoption rate of the plan is close to 90 percent. Key to success is maintaining (and growing) the company’s newsroom. Hussman predicts that the Democrat-Gazette will return to profitability this year after a couple of non-profitable years.
What do these four news organizations have in common?
They have protected (even grown) their newsrooms. And they’ve adopted digital delivery technologies that have greatly reduced printing and circulation costs.They understand that the public will pay for a good news report.
I have a good friend who preaches that if “you have customers and if you have content, you can develop a successful business model.” Survival.
The owners of the four news outlets I cite above have maintained their content producers and their audiences.
Elsewhere, the survival rate is not so good; often bleak.
Pew Research reports that between 2008 and 2018, newspapers reduced their editorial staffs by 47 percent, from 71,000 to 38,000. Headcounts have continued to decline at companies that somehow believe that survival can be found by reducing the quality of their products. Morale in many newsrooms is generally poor. Editors and reporters expect further layoffs and cost-cutting. Newsrooms employees are more than twice as likely as other U.S. workers to be college graduates, but they tend to make less money — and have less job security — than college-educated workers in other fields. Staffers flee these newsrooms.
Quality suffers. Content is reduced. Audiences decline.
These wounds are too often self-inflicted. Sometimes by ignorance, sometimes by inventors who hope simply to pick clean the carcasses of once strong news outlets.
I’ve attended hundreds of media conventions. My memory is that most of the sessions were about advertising sales, followed by sessions on cost containment, maximizing circulation revenue, and alternative revenue products.
Rarely were their sessions about product and quality control. News content/journalism were afterthoughts left to second-tier staff members.
At media company headquarters, content and quality control were too often given little more than lip service. Top executives almost always had risen through the advertising ranks.
But advertising is no longer king. Facebook, Google and Amazon now control most advertising.
Content and audience are today’s paths to survival.
Marc Wilson is chairman emeritus of TownNews. He worked as a reporter for three daily newspapers and five bureaus of The Associated Press. He co-owned and was editor and publisher of the weekly Bigfork (Montana) Eagle for 14 years. His columns run regularly in
News & Tech.
