Where will artificial intelligence, algorithms and smart machines take journalism? Francesco Marconi, who led the development of the Associated Press and Wall Street Journal’s use of AI in journalism, addresses that in his new “Newsmakers: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Journalism,” from Columbia University Press.
The book argues that AI can augment — not automate — the industry, allowing journalists to break more news faster while freeing up their time for deeper dives.
Marconi shared views with News & Tech on emerging newsroom roles, ways the tech can affect bottom line and how small and medium operations can get into the game.
News & Tech: What's the most common AI in use in newsrooms today?
Marconi:AI is being used in newsrooms to perform different tasks.These are some examples of how smart technology is being deployed in the service of journalism.
Forbes developed an AI-powered content management system to automatically suggest headlines or images that should go into a story.
The Washington Post uses a reporting bot that spots newsworthy data patterns, such as in financial trends or election results, so that journalists can get ahead of the scoop.
The Associated Press uses smart technology to turn data into preview stories for every NBA game without human involvement, freeing up sports reporters’ time so they can focus on differentiated pieces such as investigations.
And in an even more futuristic use case, China’s Xinhua News Agency created the world’s first AI news anchor, a digital replica that resembles a human journalist.
In other words, the rise of AI is quickly affecting three core newsroom activities: newsgathering, production and distribution.
Newsgathering: Artificial intelligence allows sourcing of information and story ideas through new types of collection processes, including machine learning that finds outliers within data, that automatically detects trends within social media user-generated content and that extracts information from documents.
Production: Reporters can now explore opportunities to restructure and redefine content packages for distribution, employ algorithms to switch between media formats turning data into text and text into video and repurpose content customized to various platforms.
Distribution: AI paves the way for journalists to meet news consumers in emerging platforms by understanding their behaviors and optimizing publishing and monetization strategies in real time.
News & Tech: Do newsrooms have an analytics chief? What's the best use of metrics in your view?
Marconi:The implementation of many newsroom automation, analytics and AI processes requires significant human labor. As AI enters the newsroom, the tasks of creating and managing these tools will also change the makeup of the newsroom skillset. In the future, we will see more newsrooms asking for writers who understand how to work with AI, editors who understand how to oversee smart tools, programmers who can design journalistic computer programs and designers who can evaluate the user experience of reading AI-generated content. In this sense, beyond analytics, editors will see the emergence of entirely new roles in the newsroom:
• Automation editor: Responsible for streamlining editorial tasks through AI and ensuring its editorial reliability.
• Computational journalist: Contribute to the newsroom by leveraging data science methods to run sophisticated analysis and conduct investigations.
• Newsroom tool manager: Coordinate the implementation of new tools and train journalists on how to deploy them.
• AI ethics editor: Ensure transparency and explainability of AI as well as the algorithms' use of training data.
While newsrooms may hire new journalists, others might instead decide to integrate these emerging responsibilities into existing roles. For example, the standards and ethics editor may start looking into issues related to algorithmic transparency, while the existing planning editor might become responsible for promoting the adoption of new tools.
News & Tech: In what ways can AI, smart machines and analytics boost the bottom line of a newspaper or magazine?
Marconi: News organizations need audience reach, story volume and editorial differentiation. Artificial intelligence is an important vehicle news organizations can use to achieve the three goals. AI can help diversify content formats, create workflow efficiencies, distribute news across platforms and boost revenues. There are many success stories that illustrate the positive impact of AI on a news organization bottom line.
For example, the AI-powered news agency Narrativa is able to create 18,000 distinct football news articles for different leagues and teams every week in English, Spanish as well as Arabic.These stories are then published by newspapers such as El Espanol, El Confidencial and El Periodico.
Using the AI-powered platform News Tracer, Reuters has been able to sift through emerging topics on social media to determine if they are newsworthy and truthful, which helps reporters monitor events and find relevant stories more quickly. The tool has been particularly relevant for breaking news situations. In 2015, it revealed social media activity documenting a shooting in San Bernardino, California, before any other news organization.
The Wall Street Journal’s paywall is powered by an algorithm that predicts when a new reader is likely to subscribe. This has enabled the business publication to grow its revenues and its audience.
Media organizations including Chicago Tribune, Hearst and CBS Interactive deploy AI-powered content distribution platform True Anthem to determine what stories should be recirculated and when they should be posted across social media platforms. To make these decisions, the system tracks signals that predict performance including the level of audience engagement, publishing frequency and time of the day.
News & Tech: What's the most practical way for small or medium-sized media operations to use these technologies?
Marconi: Small and medium-sized newsrooms, in particular, are at great risk of falling behind if they don’t make artificial intelligence a key element in their transformation roadmap — and this will not require a big financial commitment but instead added attention to partnerships, training and cultural change.
The best way for these news organizations to get started is to partner with startups. For example, I’m currently at New Lab building a new AI venture developing tools for the media industry with the goal of democratizing its use across the industry. My approach is to focus on applications that have real impact in newsrooms and offer these tools at a cost that is accessible to newsrooms of any size.
Another approach to make AI more accessible is through academic collaborations. These partnerships can be established by hosting university research fellows in the newsroom and by establishing capstone courses with journalism schools.
A third avenue for underfinanced news organizations looking to innovate in a cost-effective manner is by seeking grants from foundations. News organizations such asThe Seattle Times received financing from Knight Foundation’s AI and the News Open Challenge to develop a reporting project evaluating the implications of machine learning on work and labor.
News & Tech: Where do you see AI, smart machines and metrics ten years from now?
Marconi: It’s hard to predict, but here are some ideas.
Quantum computing will allow AI models to perform complex computational tasks to be performed very quickly and at scale. This will be particularly impactful for investigative journalism, such as analyzing millions of documents and finding hidden insights like never before.
On the other hand, 5G networks will make data collection through sensors much more efficient.This in turn will power new forms of journalism directly from the field. New types of news feeds will emerge. For example, real-time climate reports (collected through environmental sensors) and even stories produced from data collected through athletes’ helmets and gear.
Regardless of what happens, I’m sure of one thing: Technology always changes, but journalistic standards will remain the same.
