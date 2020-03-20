USA Today is now publishing revamped digital print replica editions of the daily USA Today, USA Today Sports Weekly and specials using Tecnavia’s NewsMemory technology.
The Austin American-Statesman, Palm Beach Post and Palm Beach Daily News also recently went live with the print replica services, according to Tecnavia. All three are Gannett papers.
Burnsville, Minnesota-based Tecnavia manages over 2,000 titles and processes over eight million pages per year for large and small publishers, says the company. Gannett has been using Tecnavia’s services for almost 15 years, says Diane Amato, vice president of sales.
Tecnavia has been in business for 45 years, 20 of which have been spent providing e-publishing and digital print services. According to Amato, their most well-known product is the print replica service, NewsMemory. NewsMemory replicates the print version of a publication into an interactive digital version. Amato said that NewsMemory helps to drive new audiences and revenues and cuts back on delivery issues and costs.
“Tecnavia’s digital replica is the platform of choice by readers as it has multiple viewing modes for the users including single-page, two-page spreads, index mode and thumbnails. Selection of content can be done by section, date, page or zone. Adding multiple sections and pages to Tecnavia’s platform with our compression methods does not limit the capacity. Tecnavia has developed multiple custom configurations for groups and for publishers to provide many other features that enhance the product, including e-edition Extra pages, inserts, puzzles and more for readers to access,” says Amato.
App combines services
The 2-in-One App is another service Tecnavia provides. True to its name, this feature allows for real-time news and print replica in one place. 2-in-One was designed to give consumers an avenue to access their news and print replica on one app instead of two.
“Readers can personalize the app to their reading preference, choose whether they want to see real time news or the digital replica when they open the app. They can easily switch between both quickly. In addition, readers can share articles, photos and local events on social networks. There are three viewing modes for readers to view live news from grid, list and card view. A simple tap changes the view and displays the reader’s preference.You can have the stories read to you, save to your favorites and even create your own ‘My News’ page that will update on the story categories you like to follow,” says Amato.
The app can be accessed through Apple, Google Play and Amazon.
The Albuquerque Journal recently implemented the 2-in-One App along with the e-edition. The Journal Publishing Company owns the paper.
“Readers love the digital replica as we see a 20% increase YOY in access and page views. Tecnavia’s interface without a lot of navigational clutter and intrusive pop-ups to read an article translates into a better reading experience for the publisher’s audience,” Amato says.
