Hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s MNG Enterprises has taken a 5.9% stake in Lee Enterprises. The move came on the heels of the Jan. 29 announcement that Lee is buying Warren Buffett’s BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million in cash.
Various media watchers reacted to the news.
Nieman Lab Director Joshua Benton took a dim view of the news, while the NewsGuild’s Julia Reynolds provided info on MNG’s background, parts of which are “shrouded in secrecy,” claims Reynolds.
