U.K.-based Kelsey Media has acquired weekly newspaper Motorsport News from Motorsport Network, owners of Autosport, F1 Racing magazine and Motorsport.com, an online racing portal.
Kelsey Media has offices in Peterborough and Kent and produces over 70 regular frequency publications, including four weekly products plus bookazines, supplements, websites and live action events.
“With its strong links to motoring, both classic and performance, plus its own live action events at iconic venues such as Silverstone, Donington and Mallory Park, Kelsey Media is the perfect home for Motorsport News,” says a release from Kelsey Media.
“Kelsey Media is the right home for this long-standing enthusiast’s title that will see it surviving into a new decade. Our focus is very clear; digital first with a slimmed down portfolio of print titles, to reflect our customer’s needs,” said James Allen, Motorsport Network president.
