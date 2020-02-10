The Savannah Reporter, a county-seat weekly in Savannah, Missouri, has been sold by long-time owners Guy and Leslie Speckman to a local family. Ken Rosenauer and his son, Brent, purchased the 2,500-circulation newspaper, effective Jan. 30.
Dennis DeRossett with Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the sellers.
Ken, a former mayor of Savannah, is a retired journalism professor, having taught 34 years at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. Brent is a 2017 graduate of Missouri Western, where he earned a bachelor of science in convergent media.
Ken will serve as publisher and Brent will be editor. Ken will also return to writing each week his topical column “You Heard It Here,” which he previously wrote for several years.
The Speckmans bought the paper in 2001.
