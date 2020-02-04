Sonoma Media Investments has announced its purchase of the Sonoma County Gazette (California) from Vesta Copestakes, publisher and owner of the Gazette since 2003.
The Sonoma County Gazette will continue as a monthly publication written by readers and local residents with 35,000 printed copies distributed to 1,000 locations throughout Sonoma County. Copestakes will continue as publisher in 2020 to assure a seamless transition in ownership.
“We welcome the addition of the Sonoma County Gazette into our portfolio of local products,” said Darius Anderson, principal owner of SMI and CEO of Kenwood Investments.
Sonoma Media Investments was formed in 2012 by Darius Anderson and several local investors to return the Press Democrat (Santa Rosa), Petaluma Argus Courier and North Bay Business Journal to local ownership. Today Sonoma Media also includes The Sonoma Index-Tribune, Sonoma Magazine, Spirited Magazine, La Prensa Sonoma and now the Sonoma County Gazette.
Kenwood Investments has managed a variety of real estate and business ventures over the past 20 years.
The deal, which closed Dec. 27, 2019, was brokered by Ken Amundson, with Grimes, McGovern & Associates, and Dave Gauger, broker with Gauger Media.
