Global tech company ABB has secured a contract to upgrade specialist printing production software for DPG Media, the largest media house in The Netherlands.
Control system upgrades for the Den Haag site include ABB’s Master Printing System (MPS) Production 6 and MPS Inform as well as a new control console application with the latest ABB software.
Based in Amsterdam, the group is responsible for some of the country’s largest newspapers, including Algemeen Dagblad and De Volkskrant, which have a combined print run of more than 600,000 copies.
ABB is headquartered in Switzerland.