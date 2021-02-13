German press manufacturer Koenig & Bauer has published its third quarter earnings report.
In Q3, order intake was down 13.8%, at 232.6 million euros ($275.5 million), and revenue was down 32.2%, at 198.1 million euros ($234.6 million) year-on-year.
In addition to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, this revenue decline was due to a new internal revenue recognition guideline of Koenig & Bauer AG, which caused a once-only revenue shift of 52.5 million euros ($62.2 million) to 2021 in the sheetfed segment, according to the company.
In the first three quarters of 2020, new orders of 712.8 million euros ($844.1 million) were below the previous year’s figure of 843 million euros ($998.3 million) by 15.4%, although this was better than the general sector figures for printing presses published by industry association VDMA, which dropped by 26.8% in the same period.
