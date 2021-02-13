Q.I. Press Controls - Engineering Automation Electronics (QIPC-EAE) has gotten five orders recently for new measurement and control systems from India. Jyoti Book Depot, Hexagon Print & Pack, Sristi Graphics, Spenta Multimedia and NAPH Graphics all called on the Dutch specialist for the printing industry to further optimize their systems.
The orders come from both new QIPC-EAE users and existing ones. "We are very grateful that customers are putting their trust in us even during this pandemic and global crisis," said Rakesh Dave, managing director of QIPC-EAE India, in a news release on the orders.
Jyoti Book Depot in Jalandhar, a QIPC-EAE user since 2013, had two mRC-3D cameras for color register control installed on their new TPH Orient press. Two mRC-3D cameras for color register control were also installed at Hexagon Print & Pack in Palgar. Sristi Graphics has ordered two IRS-cameras for their new press for register and cut-off control. And NAPH Graphics had two mRC-3D cameras installed on a press that will eventually be used by Saraihgat Photo Types.
In addition, QIPC-EAE also saw the arrival of a new user during the current pandemic. Spenta Multimedia in Navi Mumbai replaced their existing register system on its Mitsubishi Diamond press with three mRC-3D cameras for colour register and cut-off control