After a procurement process lasting several years with the goal to retrofit and futureproof its printing press, a Goss HT70 from 1995, NWT decided in January 2021 to partner with DCOS.
NWT is short for Nya Wermlands Tidningen, the regional newspaper in the Karlstad area of Sweden. NWT Gruppen, the parent company, is a cornerstone in the Swedish and Norwegian media and newspaper industry.
The Goss HT70 press consist of seven 4-high printing towers and three folders. The current control system from Honeywell will be completely retrofitted by DCOS and the existing DCOS Inspection System will be upgraded with closed-loop density and cut-off control. The project also includes retrofit of seven GOSS CT50P splicers and complete retrofit of the ABB and Bosch Rexroth drive systems.
The pre-installation phase and quality system retrofit will be completed before summer and the drive and control system retrofit will start in August.