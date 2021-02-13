Gannett plans to outsource 485 jobs to India in 2021, Poynter reported.
The jobs are going to Hyderabad, India, the company told employees, says Poynter.
The jobs are exclusively on the business side of Gannett.
The employees being cut will be told by Jan. 15, but can remain with Gannett until spring, says Poynter.
New Media Investment Group and its GateHouse chain bought Gannett in 2019. The chain kept the Gannett name.
https://www.poynter.org/locally/2020/gannett-will-outsource-485-business-side-jobs-to-india/