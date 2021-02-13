Global technology company ABB has been awarded a contract to provide software system upgrades including its MPS Production and production data analysis system MPS Inform to Rheinisch-Bergische Druckerei.
Based in Dusseldorf, the company publishes daily, weekly and monthly papers, periodicals and magazines for customers in Germany. These include the Rheinische Post, Westdeutsche Zeitung, Remscheider Generalanzeiger and the Solinger Tageblatt. These are produced in a print run of around 600,000 copies along with 3.3 million advertising papers and magazines.
MPS Production is an ABB press management and optimization system that enables operators to plan print products using specifications imported from an external system or created using an inbuilt graphical planner.
“Our technologies have developed beyond recognition since we first worked with Rheinisch-Bergische Druckerei GmbH more than 35 years ago,” said Damian Staedeli, head of printing for Switzerland-based ABB.