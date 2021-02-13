Torstar, the owner of the Toronto Star and more than 70 other papers in Canada, is starting a package delivery service.
Metroland Parcel Services will use Torstar’s contracted driver network to provide retailers next-day and two- or three-day deliveries. The deliveries are trackable.
“We’ve been delivering to these neighborhoods across the province for 100+ years but just didn’t stop and think why don’t we actually deliver other stuff?” said Paul Rivett, Torstar’s chairman and co-owner.
“This is the first of a number of announcements around building on the foundation of what was just newspapers,” he said.
Nordstar Capital, Rivett and business partner Jordan Bitove’s firm, bought Torstar this year.