One provision of high interest to community newspapers is the payroll loan feature.
This bill is NOT final yet. And banks do not yet have the lending capability until federal funds reach them. But it is not too soon to identify lenders in each market that are authorized SBA lenders and make sure you are in their database.
Here’s how it will work:
Loans will come from SBA lenders. Businesses with fewer than 500 employees that are not disqualified for other reasons (like previous defaulted SBA loans) may apply for a loan up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll. Interest rates will be under 2% and no payments will be due for six months.
Businesses must certify that they will use the money for payroll and that, within 4 months of the onset of the public health emergency (will vary by state and locale), they will retain 90% (with full salary and benefits) of their workforce that existed as of Feb 1, 2020. This retention may include recalling furloughed workers. This certification must be for retention through Sept 30, 2020. Money cannot be used to pay dividends (and, presumably, owners’ distributions.) There will be certain limits on high-end executive pay.
These are the loans that are available to be forgiven (i.e., converted to grants) upon fulfillment of the obligations.
Some details are still to be made clear, as the Secretary of the Treasury has authority to waive some of the rules. For example, although gig economy workers are eligible to apply directly, it does not appear that 1099 workers who serve newspapers can be considered part of the payroll. They might be able to apply on their own, though, since these are considered businesses on their own.
Bill sponsors say they expect loans could be turned around within 36 hours. But it is not clear how soon the funds will available to lenders and how each of the 900-some SBA lenders will set up their operations to handle these loans. Presumably, the specific requirements will be dealt with in the loan documents. For example, the loans are not available to foreign companies or any controlled by the President or members of Congress.
The House still has to vote and the President must approve before this provision becomes law. Then there will be a period for the infrastructure to be activated. The sense of Congress is that all of the implementation should be done quickly.
Questions to Tonda Rush, tonda@ nna.org
