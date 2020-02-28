Layoffs hit numerous Gannett papers this week.
Florida Times-Union reporter Andrew Pantazi has a spreadsheet on which he attempts to keep count of the cuts. The spreadsheet shows more than 80 at the time of this writing.
It’s a development that the industry saw coming.
Relying on comments from Gannett CEO Mike Reed, Poynter’s Rick Edmonds gauged that some 4% of Gannett’s 24,000 employees, around 960 — may be slated to be cut.
GateHouse parent New Media Investment Group completed a $1.2 billion cash-and-stock buy of USA Today parent Gannett, the companies announced Nov. 19. The new company uses the name Gannett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.