News Media Alliance President & CEO David Chavern provided the following statement in response to public officials across the country ordering the shut-down of "non-essential" businesses for periods of time in response to the COVID-19 health crisis:
"Public officials across the country have begun ordering the shut-down of “non-essential” businesses for periods of time. The goal of these orders is to appropriately react to our COVID-19 health crisis. However, these orders can also lead to some confusion about their application to news publishing operations.
It should be readily apparent that local news publishers are carrying out an absolutely essential function in conveying accurate, reliable and critical information to the public at a time of great need. Many consumers are using our digital products, which can often be created and accessed remotely. However, there are still a large number of readers who rely exclusively on the production of our print products. Therefore, when issuing these orders, we would urge public officials to clarify that all news publishing operations are “essential,” akin to grocery, pharmacy and other businesses critical to the public’s welfare."
The statement is also available on the Alliance website at https://www.newsmediaalliance.org/ceo-statement-news-publishers-perform-essential-function-covid-19/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.