Prairie Mountain Media, a subsidiary of Media News Group that owns several Front Range newspapers and sites, has reached an agreement to purchase the Greeley Tribune from Swift Communications.
“The Greeley Tribune has an incredible history and we look forward to supporting the publication with our team of seasoned newspaper executives and corporate resources at MNG,” said Al Manzi, president and CEO of Prairie Mountain Media. “Our goals are simple: to run sustainable newspapers so they will be around to serve their local communities well into the future.”
Media News Group will take ownership of the Tribune, which was founded in 1870 and was purchased by Swift Communications in 1977, on March 1. Swift will retain its agricultural publications that are based in Greeley.
Manzi said no other decisions about operational changes will be made until the sale is complete March 1.
