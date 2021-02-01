Lee Enterprises announced that Group Publisher Bill Masterson has been selected as president and publisher of the Rapid City Journal in Rapid City, South Dakota. Masterson succeeds Matthew Tranquill, who was named general manager and director of local advertising sales of the Morning News in Florence, South Carolina. Masterson will maintain responsibilities as a group publisher, overseeing Lee properties in Alabama, Florida, Texas, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Nevada.