Meredith has named Catherine Levene president of its National Media Group, which houses the company’s magazine brands. She was previously chief digital officer.
Meredith has named Catherine Levene president of its National Media Group, which houses the company’s magazine brands. She was previously chief digital officer.
Meredith has named Catherine Levene president of its National Media Group, which houses the company’s magazine brands. She was previously chief digital officer.
In a Dec. 2 posting, Google made several announcements concerning its News Showcase.
Facebook is launching Facebook News, a dedicated space for national and local news, in the U.K. in Jan…
The Daily Journal (Park Hills, Missouri) is launching an online marketplace called Buy Local. The mark…
The 2021 drupa trade fair is cancelled, organizers Messe Dusseldorf have announced, citing the impact …
Pocket Outdoor Media, creator of active lifestyle content, has acquired Big Stone Publishing, the long…
Meredith Corporation cut 180 workers last week, the Des Moines Register reported. https://www.desmoine…
North Equity, a digital media venture equity firm, has acquired a number of media brands from Bonnier …
“Thrive” magazine will stop publishing, The Courier-Tribune (Asheboro, North Carolina) reported.
At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of authoritarian regimes have been challenging newsr…
Digital video and audio consumption have grown exponentially. Ajay Chacko, co-founder and CEO of Arré;…
Today’s advertising landscape is fraught with challenges: the death of third-party cookies, a depresse…
Publishers and editors are being asked to protest urgently about proposed changes to visa rules which …
Flip-Pay is a turnkey solution for payments, subscriptions, identity management, customer service, finance and analytics across your entire estate. Installation is effortless and the customisation features make this the most powerful content monetisation platform available. Flip-Pay was created to assist digital content providers with lowering operational running costs, permit frictionless and granular payment options within digital media and deliver GDPR friendly, actionable analytics data to the business and editorial teams.
Flip-Pay is a data-driven, fully managed scalable content monetization platform, giving your business a competitive advantage.
CUTLINE KANSASCITYSTAR: Kansas City Star building, Kansas City, Missouri. (Americasroof)