The Daily Sun (The Villages, Florida) has promoted Dan Sprung to general manager. Over the past 19 years, he served as the paper's director of marketing and publishing. He also managed advertising sales and marketing for The Daily Sun, The Villages Magazine, WVLG 102.7 FM and 640 AM, The Villages Phone Book and other publications.

