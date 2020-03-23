The Oak Ridger (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) has announced that Publisher Darrell Richardson will be leaving the company no later than April 3. The publisher’s position at Oak Ridge and in other selected Gannett markets has been eliminated. Longtime financial officer Carolyn Skyberg is assuming leadership of the paper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.