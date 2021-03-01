Gerald Harrison Polk

Died in Palm Desert, California, on Dec. 31, 2020, of complications from mesothelioma. Polk had a long career in the newspaper industry. Starting as an apprentice printer at the Akron Beacon Journal, he rose through the management ranks at the Akron Beacon Journal, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Long Beach Press Telegram, the Denver Post and the San Jose Mercury News where he retired as vice president of production. In retirement, Polk worked for a while for the Investor's Business Daily in Santa Monica in charge of production.