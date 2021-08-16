Jeff Dorsey

Jeff Dorsey has been named chief operating officer of McClatchy after serving nine months as the company’s senior vice president of transformation. In this newly created role, Dorsey’s portfolio will expand to include responsibility for the company’s technology and supply chain, as well as the entirety of its finance operation. These new responsibilities are in addition to his existing oversight of all aspects of McClatchy’s digitally-driven business transformation.

