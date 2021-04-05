Ogden Newspapers recently named John Kridelbaugh as general manager of the Sandusky Register and Norwalk Reflector (Ohio). Kridelbaugh will also serve as the advertising director for Ogden’s five Ohio-based newspapers: the Register, the Reflector, the Findlay Courier, the Fostoria Review Times and the Tiffin Advertiser-Tribune.
Kridelbaugh partially succeeds Ron Waite, the group publisher for Ogden’s five Ohio newspapers. Waite is giving up some of his day-to-day responsibilities but remaining with Ogden and keeping his title, though he's taking on a larger role with the company, “which will require me to travel more to other newspapers,” Waite said.