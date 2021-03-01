Josephine-Raguzin

Died Feb. 17 after a brief illness. Raguzin, 81, worked at Gannett for 25 years, serving as mailroom supervisor.
Paxton Media Group has acquired the North Vernon Plain Dealer & Sun (Indiana) from the King family.
41 North Media is buying the Inquirer and Mirror (Nantucket, Massachusetts) from Gannett, the paper reported.
Twin Cities free weekly City Pages is shutting down, owner Star Tribune Media announced Oct. 28.
Andrew O'Byrne Sr. and Andrew O'Byrne Jr. have started two weekly papers, one for Bamberg County
Plant Closings
Gannett and the Herald-Tribune (Sarasota, Florida) intend to close the paper’s printing plant on May 2, the paper reported.
• The News & Observer (Raleigh, North Carolina) and Herald-Sun (Durham) will move their printing to Fayetteville beginning in April, the News & Observer reported Feb. 2.
Quad closing three plants
(Published December 16, 2019) Production changes at The Examiner
2017
Global tech company ABB has secured a contract to upgrade specialist printing production software for …
Gannett plans to outsource 485 jobs to India in 2021, Poynter reported.
Facebook is launching Facebook News, a dedicated space for national and local news, in the U.K. in Jan…
After a procurement process lasting several years with the goal to retrofit and futureproof its printi…
Love magazine is moving its operations to the U.S., publisher Condé Nast has announced.
The number of new print magazines started in the U.S. fell by more than half in 2020 to 60, compared t…
Pocket Outdoor Media, creator of active lifestyle content, has acquired Big Stone Publishing, the long…
Meredith Corporation cut 180 workers last week, the Des Moines Register reported. https://www.desmoine…
At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of authoritarian regimes have been challenging newsr…
Digital video and audio consumption have grown exponentially. Ajay Chacko, co-founder and CEO of Arré;…
Today’s advertising landscape is fraught with challenges: the death of third-party cookies, a depresse…
Publishers and editors are being asked to protest urgently about proposed changes to visa rules which …
- NEWS & TECH STAFF REPORT
German press manufacturer Koenig & Bau
- Kevin Slimp
Over the past few weeks, I've spoken (virt
Augsburg-based Presse-Druck- und Verlags
The Boston Herald's newsstand sales have f
- News & Tech Staff report
As media companies make adjustments during
