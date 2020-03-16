OnlineAthens.com and the Athens Banner-Herald announced that general manager Kevin Clark will leave the company on April 3. Caitlyn Stroh-Page is assuming leadership of the paper and its digital assets with Clark’s departure. Stroh-Page is the new executive editor for the Athens media company and has additional responsibilities as the visuals coach for Gannett-owned newspapers in Georgia.

