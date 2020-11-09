Marc Wilson, chairman emeritus of digital services company TownNews, has been elected president of the Inland Press Foundation.
Joyce McCullough, former president of Miller Media Group in LaSalle, Illinois, was elected vice president of the foundation.
Wilson succeeds Jeremy Halbreich, the chairman and CEO of Dallas-based AIM Media Management. He will remain a member of the Inland Press Foundation board.
Also elected as foundation directors were Camille Olson, a partner at the Chicago law firm Seyfarth Shaw; Julie Inskeep, publisher of The Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne, Indiana; David Holgate, Indiana/Michigan group president for Paxton Media Group; and Jim Sprung, associate publisher of The Villages Daily Sun (Florida).
Tom Slaughter, the former executive director of the Inland Press Association, will continue as the foundation’s secretary/treasurer.