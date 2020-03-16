The Daily News (Jacksonville, North Carolina) announced that Publisher Mike Distelhorst will be leaving the company April 3. Marsha Brown, an HR business partner, is assuming leadership of The Daily News. Brown joined The Daily News in 1991 and has held multiple roles in advertising and human relations. Distelhorst joined GateHouse Media and came to Eastern North Carolina in 2015, having previously served as publisher of West Texas Community Newspapers based in Midland, Texas. Distelhorst’s position expanded twice in the past several years, to include becoming the group publisher for New Bern, Jacksonville, Kinston, Wilmington and Fayetteville.

