StarNews Executive Editor Pam Sander has been named one of Gannett’s 12 regional editors. She will oversee newsrooms across five Southeast states. Sander formerly served as the Southeast editor for GateHouse and was named the company’s top editor in its circulation division in 2019.
In This Issue
The New York Times Company says it foresees a 10% drop in digital ad sales this quarter due to coronavirus.
The News Leaders Association has canceled its 2020 annual conference, Poynter reported. The event had …
Times Media Group (Tempe, Arizona) has bought The Foothills Focus, a community news weekly in New Rive…
The Times Herald-Record (Middletown, New York) is relocating its newspaper printing and production fro…
Future-Proof Your Workflow Today!
Here's What you Get in a Single Package
Pre-Flight
Page Paring
Ink Optimization
Digital Asset Management
Image Enhancement
The free OC Weekly, a paper covering Orange County and Long Beach, has ceased production.
From Japan to Canada, startups to tech giants, many media are now thinking about and using AI. What do…
Unas semanas después del lanzamiento de The 19th, Emily Ramshaw, cofundadora y directora ejecutiva, ex…
In 2013, three IIT Kharagpur students, Deepit Purkayastha, Azhar Iqubal and Anunay Pandey, launched an…
The ninth edition of WAN-IFRA's Digital Media India (DMI) conference was held in New Delhi on 18-19 Fe…
WPE Berlin
Flip-Pay is a turnkey solution for payments, subscriptions, identity management, customer service, finance and analytics across your entire estate. Installation is effortless and the customisation features make this the most powerful content monetisation platform available. Flip-Pay was created to assist digital content providers with lowering operational running costs, permit frictionless and granular payment options within digital media and deliver GDPR friendly, actionable analytics data to the business and editorial teams.
Flip-Pay is a data-driven, fully managed scalable content monetization platform, giving your business a competitive advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.