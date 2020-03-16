The Journal-Standard (Freeport, Illinois) announced that Paul Gaier, publisher of the paper and president of Gannett’s Illinois operations, will transition in early April to a new role as general manager of the company’s Action Printing unit in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Denny Lecher, currently vice president for sales in Gannett’s Western region, will become vice president of sales for Illinois, leading sales and strategy for the company’s operations across the state. Journal-Standard Advertising Director and General Manager Jim Rotche will remain in his role, reporting to Lecher.

