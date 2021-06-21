Rick Hutzell, the editor of the Capital Gazette, is leaving the paper three years after a gunman opened fire on the newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, killing five employees. “The murder of my five friends, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, John McNamara and Rebecca Smith, changed me.” After three decades working at the publication, Hutzell said he took a buyout from Alden Global Capital, the new owner of the paper. 