The Deseret News (Salt Lake City) has chosen Robin Ritch as its new president and publisher. Ritch moves into the role from her current position as senior vice president of operations. She replaces Jeff Simpson, who is leaving to take a three-year assignment for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church owns the Deseret News. The company also announced that Deseret News editor Doug Wilks has been promoted to executive editor.