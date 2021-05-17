Buzbee Washington Post

Sally Buzbee, senior vice president and executive editor of The Associated Press, poses for a photo Dec. 13, 2018, in New York. Buzbee was named Tuesday, May 11, 2021, as executive editor of The Washington Post, succeeding the recently retired Marty Baron. (AP Photo/Chuck Zoeller)

 Chuck Zoeller

Has been named new executive editor of The Washington Post. Buzbee, who has been the senior vice president and executive editor of The Associated Press since early 2017, is scheduled to start June 1.Buzbee succeeds Marty Baron, who left The Post at the end of February 2021.