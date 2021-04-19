Lee Enterprises has appointed Shon Barenklau to a sub-regional editor position. Barenklau, who is the editor of the Grand Island Independent and the Kearney Hub (both in Nebraska), will work with the local editors across the state to coordinate coverage from the daily news operations at Fremont, Columbus, Beatrice, York, North Platte and Scottsbluff, in addition to Grand Island and Kearney. The local editors also oversee the Lee weekly newspapers in Schuyler, David City, Wahoo, Ashland, Waverly and Lexington.