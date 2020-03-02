igital news platform The Texas Tribune (Austin) has hired Stacy-Marie Ishmael as its new editorial director. Ishmael will replace Emily Ramshaw, who was editor at the non-profit until January. Also on board is Millie Tran, deputy off-platform editor at The New York Times, who will serve as be chief product officer. Ramshaw and Chief Audience Officer Amanda Zamora left the Tribune to launch The 19th, a news operation covering women and politics.

