Thomas Anischik

Has died unexpectedly on Feb. 16. Anischik worked at the Hartford Courant for 35 years and retired as managing director in 2017. During his time at the Courant, Anischik served on the boards of Hartford’s Camp Courant, The Connecticut Daily Newspaper Association, Riverfront Recapture, and New England Newspaper Operations Association. He was looking forward to spending his retirement years on Cape Cod, doing part-time consulting for the newspaper industry and enjoying time on his Boston Whaler. 